Upstate walk raises more than $102,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research

(Christine John-Fuller)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Alzheimer’s Association says hundreds of people joined together today at Barnet Park for the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s,’ raising more than $102,000 for their cause.

Participants also honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience signifying solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represented people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Additionally, the Spartanburg Master Chorale performed the song “When Memory Fades.”

Representatives say that in just South Carolina alone, there’s more than 95,000 people living with Alzheimer’s.

To donate to the fight against Alzheimer’s or learn more information, you can visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Construction workers hurt in trench collapse outside Byrnes High School in Duncan, SC
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
Community gathers for ‘Walk like M.A.D.D.’ and stands against drunk driving
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Bowling fundraiser benefits family of fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy and other families of fallen officers
Clemson fans excitedly flooded into Death Valley ahead of the Tigers Homecoming game against...
Clemson fans ready for Homecoming game