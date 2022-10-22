Upstate walk raises more than $102,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Alzheimer’s Association says hundreds of people joined together today at Barnet Park for the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s,’ raising more than $102,000 for their cause.

Participants also honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience signifying solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represented people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Additionally, the Spartanburg Master Chorale performed the song “When Memory Fades.”

Representatives say that in just South Carolina alone, there’s more than 95,000 people living with Alzheimer’s.

To donate to the fight against Alzheimer’s or learn more information, you can visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

