Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim.

In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.

However, before he could go to trial, Johnson was kidnapped from the jail, hung and shot.

One hundred years later, a ceremony was held to memorialize him as the last lynching victim and ended with a historical marker for him.

“What had happened was very tragic was very shameful and painful many people are realizing that we have to reconcile with our past in order to move forward,” said Feliccia Smith.

