National Crime Prevention Month tips from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to best protect your home from crime. Here’s what they recommend doing:

  1. Always lock your doors, windows, garage, and any connecting door between the garage and your home.
  2. Keep spare keys with a trusted neighbor, not under a doormat, planter, or in the mailbox.
  3. Set timers on lights when you’re away from home so it appears to be occupied.
  4. Illuminate or eliminate places an intruder might hide: stairwasy, alleys, hallways, and entryways.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says that with shrinking law enforcement budgets across the country, each person now plays a more crucial role in preventing crime.

