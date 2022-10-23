Officials responding to crash in Greenville after deputy SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a crash involving a deputy SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.