Officials responding to crash in Greenville after deputy SUV overturned

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a crash involving a deputy SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

