Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg causing power outages

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages.

Police said the landing happened near John B. White Boulevard, but no injuries were reported.

As of 6:13 p.m., all of the roads in the area are re-opened. According to Duke Energy, only 165 customers in the area are without power.

Police said traffic might be delayed near Kensington and John B. White Boulevard as well as Southport Road and John B. White Boulevard.

