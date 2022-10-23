Political candidates Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey to attend Anderson Co. rally

Democratic nominee for Governor of South Carolina, Joe Cunningham.
Democratic nominee for Governor of South Carolina, Joe Cunningham.(Joe Cunningham Campaign)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Democratic nominee for Governor, Joe Cunningham and Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor, Tally Casey say they’re speaking to supporters with the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) on Sunday, October 23 during a rally at Carolina Wren Park.

Representatives say the rally starts at 2:30 this afternoon and will last until 4:00 p.m.

Cunningham and Casey run against Republican incumbents, Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, as well as Libertarian candidate for Governor, Bruce Reeves and Libertarian candidate for Lt. Governor, Jessica Ethridge.

The 2022 South Carolina gubernatorial election takes place on November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh appeared Thursday morning in a Florence County courtroom as a judge weighed three...
Murdaugh uses public docs to sow doubt he killed wife, son
Community rememberance project
Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville
Motorcycle Crash generic
Roads closed after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
Roads closed after deadly motorcycle crash
Roads closed after deadly motorcycle crash