Upstate events for the D.E.A.’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Drug Enforcement Administration says October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Several Upstate organizations are offering safe means for community participation.

The D.E.A. says the national drug overdose epidemic is a threat to public health and safety. Prisma Health, AnMed, and Greer Public Works say they’re partnering with law enforcement to help the community safely dispose unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs.

Prisma Health Upstate hospitals collection:

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital: In front of the main entrance (Take Back Bin is next to Upstate Pharmacy on 1st floor)

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital: In front of main entrance (Take Back Bin is inside the Main Entrance)

Prisma Health Hillcrest Memorial Hospital: In front of ER entrance (Take Back Bin is outside next to ER Entrance)

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Prisma Health says some of their Upstate hospitals have locked prescription drop boxes available at all times.

AnMed collection:

AnMed North Campus (2000 E. Greenville St., Oglesby Center Flagpole Area)

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

AnMed says all pills are accepted (including controlled substances), but no liquids, Insulin, inhalers, needles, creams, powders, etc., will be accepted.

Greer Commission of Public Works collection:

301 McCall St., Greer, SC 29650

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Greer Commission of Public Works says “Items that reach our wastewater treatment plant, like medicines, are unable to be fully removed from the water. This greatly impacts your drinking water and other wildlife downstream.”

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day you can visit the D.E.A.’s website.

