Upstate Sheriff’s Office hosts balloon release in memory of Domestic Violence victims who lost their lives

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re inviting the public to attend a balloon release in memory of those who lost their lives as a result of Domestic Violence.

The Sheriff’s Office says the event will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. The event will occur at the Abbeville County Law Enforcement Center (21 Old Calhoun Falls Rd. Abbeville, SC 29620).

Officials say “If you are a victim of Domestic Violence, have had a family member murdered due to Domestic Violence, or know someone who is a victim of Domestic Violence, and you would like to stand in for them, you can take part in this ceremony.”

The Sheriff’s Office says South Carolina ranks 23rd in the country for women and men being murdered by their intimated partner due to Domestic Violence.

For more information, you can contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

