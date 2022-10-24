$1M and $50K Powerball tickets sold in S.C. ahead of tonight’s drawing for $610M, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say a Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend.

Officials say the $1 million ticket was sold at the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in Myrtle Beach. The ticket reportedly matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win $1 million.

Lottery representatives say the Columbia player added ‘Double Play’ to their ticket at the Quick Stop at 1330 Broad River Rd. in Columbia, leading to a $50,000 win.

They say the odds of winning $1 million are one in 11,688,054 and the odds of winning $50,000 with Double Play® are one in 913,129.

Officials say the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $610 million. They say all South Carolinians who wish to play tonight need to purchase a Powerball ticket by 9:59 p.m. before the drawing at 10:59 p.m. Tickets are available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in our state.

Lottery officials say net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

