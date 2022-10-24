Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect

Channing Derrell Chester
Channing Derrell Chester(Anderson Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August.

On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.

Police said Chester, who was originally from Anderson, lived in Lexington and was back in the Upstate visiting when he got into an argument with an unknown man prior to the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, email www.888crimesc.com, or call Detective Cpl. J.D. Burke at 864-353-7871.

