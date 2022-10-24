Candidate for Secretary of State (D-SC): Rosemounda “Peggy” Butler

Rosemounda “Peggy” Butler is a Democrat running for Secretary of State of South Carolina.

Butler is a small business owner and the former mayor pro tem of West Columbia. She is also a veteran of the Gulf War and former registered nurse.

As a disabled veteran, Butler says protecting rights and accessibility for people with disabilities is key for her campaign. She also is an advocate for women’s rights, veteran healthcare and gun reform.

Read more about the campaign here.

