Candidate for State Treasurer (A-SC): Sarah Work

Sarah Work is an Alliance Party candidate running for State Treasurer for South Carolina.

Work is a certified public accountant who has previously run for treasurer and state congress. Work says she plans to introduce legislation that stops politicians from using advertising dollars for state programs to promote their own political agendas.

She has made part of her last three tax returns publicly available, calling for greater transparency from state leaders.

