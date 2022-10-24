Candidate for State Treasurer (R-SC): Curtis Loftis

Curtis Loftis is a Republican running for reelection as State Treasurer for South Carolina.

Loftis has held the position since 2010. He has pushed for greater accountability and transparency from the treasurer’s office since assuming the role, posting his work calendar online and refusing a state-issued car.

He previously ran a local pest control business and established the Saluda Charitable Foundation.

Loftis was reprimanded in 2016 for granting a contract to an attorney with whom he had a personal relationship. The attorney served on a board with Loftis and was hired to represent the treasurer’s office in a lawsuit.

