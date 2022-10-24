Candidate for State Treasurer (R-SC): Curtis Loftis

SC State Treasurer Curtis Loftis
SC State Treasurer Curtis Loftis(PRNewswire)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Curtis Loftis is a Republican running for reelection as State Treasurer for South Carolina.

Loftis has held the position since 2010. He has pushed for greater accountability and transparency from the treasurer’s office since assuming the role, posting his work calendar online and refusing a state-issued car.

He previously ran a local pest control business and established the Saluda Charitable Foundation.

Loftis was reprimanded in 2016 for granting a contract to an attorney with whom he had a personal relationship. The attorney served on a board with Loftis and was hired to represent the treasurer’s office in a lawsuit.

Read more about the candidate here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Patricia Mickel, Green Party candidate for SC Secretary of Education
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (G-SC): Patricia Mickel
Sarah Work is running for South Carolina Treasurer (A)
Candidate for State Treasurer (A-SC): Sarah Work
You Decide
Candidate for Secretary of State (D-SC): Rosemounda “Peggy” Butler
Bruce Reeves, candidate for SC Governor (L)
Candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor (L-SC): Bruce Reeves & Jessica Ethridge