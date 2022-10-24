Candidate for U.S. Senate (R-SC): Tim Scott

Tim Scott is a Republican running for re-election for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.

Scott, a native of North Charleston, has held the position since he assumed office in January 2013 after being appointed by then-Governor Nikki Haley. He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as a state representative.

In 2021, Scott supported the National Defense Authorization Act and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. He voted against impeaching President Donald Trump, the American Rescue Plan Act and Further Extending Government Funding Act.

Scott supports school choice, pro-life legislation and defending the Second Amendment.

