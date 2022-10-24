Candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor (L-SC): Bruce Reeves & Jessica Ethridge

Bruce Reeves, candidate for SC Governor (L)
Bruce Reeves, candidate for SC Governor (L)(Provided by campaign)
Bruce Reeves is a Libertarian running for Governor of South Carolina.

Reeves is a pastor from Irmo, SC who has doctorate degrees in theology and divinity. He founded the Morgan Reeves Community Unity foundation for abused and troubled children.

Jessica Ethridge candidate for SC Lieutenant Governor (L)
Jessica Ethridge candidate for SC Lieutenant Governor (L)(Provided by campaign)

Jessica Ethridge is Reeves’ running mate for Lieutenant Governor. She is from Greenville, SC and serves as the secretary for Greenville County’s Libertarian Party

Reeves is married with two children.

Click here to read more about the campaign.

