Coroner called to deadly crash in Anderson County
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a deadly crash near Williamston on Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The roadway is blocked while crews investigate the scene.
