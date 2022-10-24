Coroner called to deadly crash in Anderson County

Crash on Anderson Road near Williamston, SC
Crash on Anderson Road near Williamston, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a deadly crash near Williamston on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The roadway is blocked while crews investigate the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

