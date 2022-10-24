3 injured during shooting at Anderson County gas station

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a shooting at a gas station along Abbeville Highway.

Deputies said they responded to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) just before 12:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a shooting in the parking lot had injured 3 people. All 3 victims were taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their condition is unknown.

According to deputies, the scene is still active, and they are working to figure out what happened. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
Police
Town officials give update on search for chief following resignations
Mindful Monday: Benefits of gardening
Mindful Monday: Benefits of gardening
$1 mil Powerball ticket sold in SC ahead of Monday’s drawing for $625 mil