3 injured during shooting at Anderson County gas station

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a shooting at a gas station along Abbeville Highway.

Deputies said they responded to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) just before 12:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a shooting in the parking lot had injured 3 people. All 3 victims were taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their condition is unknown.

According to deputies, the scene is still active, and they are working to figure out what happened. We will update this story as we learn more.

