Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Asheville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathaniel Vance, a missing 15-year-old from the Asheville area.

Deputies said Vance was last seen at his house in Asheville on October 21, 2022. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.

According to deputies, he has blond/brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Vance is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

