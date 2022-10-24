Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens that were last seen on Sunday evening.

According to police, Jasmine Alezandra Perez, 15, and Unique Eula Frazier, 17, were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park.

Officers say Frazier is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and was wearing a white t-shirt with Christmas themed pajama pants and crocs. Perez is five feet six inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and was seen wearing green shorts, a black tank top with black and white Air Force One’s.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

