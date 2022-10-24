Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death

PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning.

Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident.

According to investigators, Colie Dawkins took his biological 6-month-old child from a home in Prosperity and was returning to his home in Lyman. Shortly after he left Prosperity, deputies said he called the child’s mother and started to berate her and made threats to harm the baby.

Around 2 a.m., deputies spotted Dawkins’ Prius at a convenience store on SC-34 near I-26. The baby was unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.

EMS and staff at Newberry County Memorial Hospital tried to save the baby, but the infant passed away.

Dawkins was detained and is charged with unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s child fatality unit has been called to investigate the baby’s death. After an autopsy is conducted, officials said Dawkins could face further charges.

