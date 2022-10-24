Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for.

“Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.

Jaedyn’s mother Jackie says her son always wanted to be a football player.

“He loves it. He still does love it. He loves Clemson Tigers,” Jackie Rule, Jaedyn’s mother, said. “That’s his main team, but he played for the Easley Wreck and these guys that are on the Easley high school team, that’s who he played wreck ball with. He remembers all of them.”

On March 10th, 2016, Rule nearly lost more than a chance to play football.

“I remember everything,” Jackie Rule said. “Jaedyn does not.”

Jackie’s blood sugar dropped as she was driving and they crashed into an 18-wheeler. Jaedyn’s 8-year-old life almost ended.

“They gave Jaedyn 3 percent to live,” Jackie Rule said. “They asked me, his brain had completely stroked out, is what the doctors told me. They told me if he survived, he would be at 3 percent and that he would be a vegetable. Doctors in Atlanta recommended that I stop everything.”

She never gave up.

“No. I did a lot of praying. A lot of wrestling around, but I kept my faith,” Jackie Rule said. “I know Jaedyn. He wasn’t ready to give up.”

Now a student at Easley, Jaedyn’s won the fight. Christina Bailey works with Jaedyn everyday.

“I don’t think he just wants people to tell him that they’re proud of him, I think he wants to inspire people,” Christina Bailey, Easley teachers assistant, said. “I think he wants to be that type of person that if I can do it, then you can do it.”

The only thing missing was football. Jaedyn couldn’t play, but that wouldn’t stop him from getting on the field.

When asked about how much he misses football, Jaedyn said emphatically “A whole lot.”

Easley needed someone to ring their bell after every score. Jaedyn was the perfect candidate for the job.

“They had mentioned last year that they want to get him some part of being on the team,” Jackie Rule said. “And then this football season, Mrs. Bailey had asked me would I be okay with it. And of course I was. It’s awesome that they would include him.”

“Oh he’s absolutely excited to be a part of it,” Bailey said. “I know if he could be on this field, playing with them, he absolutely would.”

Jaedyn’s on the football field again and ready to make a difference.

“I’m extremely proud of him. He is amazing,” Jackie Rule said. “He teaches me about life. Not to give up. Don’t complain. Go with it.”

Jaedyn’s been getting a lot of work on the Easley bell this season. The Green Wave average about 31 points per game. So, that’s almost 5 times every Friday he’s ringing the bell.

