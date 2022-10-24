Father, son displaced after fire destroys home

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a father and son without a home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, a call came in at around 2:07 p.m. in reference to a garage that was on fire.

The fire department said neighbors attempted to put out the fire but did not succeed.

Once on scene, crews worked to put out the fire that had now spread to the attic and right side of the house, according to the department.

Boiling Springs Fire Department also assisted with this scene.

