Father, son displaced after fire destroys home

The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in Greer that happened...
The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in Greer that happened on Sunday, October 23, 2022.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a father and son without a home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, a call came in at around 2:07 p.m. in reference to a garage that was on fire.

The fire department said neighbors attempted to put out the fire but did not succeed.

Once on scene, crews worked to put out the fire that had now spread to the attic and right side of the house, according to the department.

Boiling Springs Fire Department also assisted with this scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits took to the ice for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct....
Swamp Rabbits fans excited for promising season
Unique Frazier, 17 and Jasmine Perez, 15
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Hampton-Pinckney Porchfest
Hampton-Pinckney Porchfest showcases artists to celebrate history
Hampton-Pinckney Porchfest
Hampton-Pinckney Porchfest