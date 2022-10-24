Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

Nicholas Ison
Nicholas Ison(Pickens County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana.

Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022.

According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana to a confidential informant in Easley while they were recording him. Ison was taken into custody and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.

The Easley Police Department, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED narcotics unit agents helped with this case.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville
Motorcycle Crash generic
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on...
Coroner releases name of man killed in Greenville Co. crash
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
Pilot OK after small plane crash in waters off Midway