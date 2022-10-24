Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana.

Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022.

According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana to a confidential informant in Easley while they were recording him. Ison was taken into custody and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.

The Easley Police Department, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED narcotics unit agents helped with this case.

