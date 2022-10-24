Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away early October

Alexander Bruhn
Alexander Bruhn(Greenville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a teen who ran away at the beginning of October.

17-year-old Alexander Bruhn was last seen on Oct. 6, according to police.

Bruhn is described as five foot eleven and 120 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Bruhn might be is asked to all the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

