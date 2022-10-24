Hampton-Pinckney Porchfest showcases artists to celebrate history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Music filled the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood Sunday afternoon for the second annual Porchfest in the historic district just outside downtown Greenville.

Organizers say they went bigger and better for this year’s Porchfest, with 20 musical acts on ten porches and an artisan village for the first time.

“Just a casual atmosphere for folks to come stroll the neighborhood, listen to some music, and just have a great time,” said HP Porchfest Committee Member Amy Connor.

There are no fancy stages or stadium seats, but the streets were packed.

“I have two kids and they’ve been out dancing in the street,” said Mary Catherine Navarro.

The porches in the neighborhood are a favorite spot of many who call this area home. Those who help put on Porchfest want to share that happy place with others.

“Historically, porches have always been a gathering place for neighbors, for friends, for family. And our neighborhood is no different. The thing that might set us a little bit apart is that our porches date back to the 1850s, so that comes with an enormous amount of history and just some stories to tell,” said Connor.

In the 1970s, The Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I love all the old oak trees and how it feels in an older neighborhood that’s more built up,” said Navarro.

“One, we wanted to create greater awareness of the local artists and the regional artists that we have. Bring them here, and what better setting than to put them on these porches of Greenville’s first National Registered Historic District,” said Robert Benedict, who is on the Porchfest Committee.

Many historic homes still stand today in the neighborhood, and the district was the first “Trolley Car” neighborhood in Greenville.

Benedict has lived on Hampton Avenue for nearly 30 years.

“We’re not the Lowcountry of South Carolina. We’re not Charleston. Our history is very different, but it’s also a deep history,” he explained.

All the money raised will go towards helping commemorate the history of the historic district into the future.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.