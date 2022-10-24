Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend.

Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22.

The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few people came up and demanded money. According to the victim, one of the suspect’s pulled out a handgun and stole $100 from him.

According to officers, witnesses at the scene told them they saw at least two people go up to the victim’s truck and rob him. They described the suspects as a black man with dreads and a woman with short blond hair. Officers later determined that the suspects were driving a red Ford-150 from the late 90s with big chrome wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonmous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. People can also contact officers by calling (828) 252-1110.

