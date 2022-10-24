Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had each been hit with one bullet. They also discovered that a nearby apartment had been shot through the front door and living room wall.

Thankfully, nobody was injured by any of the gunshots, but officers are investigating the situation. Anyone with information can send anonymous tips by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. You can also contact officers at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.