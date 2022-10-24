Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department.

The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him firing a gun and hitting a victim in the head.

Officials said on that same day, the department obtained arrest warrants for Gallegos-Ramirez in which he was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien.

After further investigation, police said they learned that the wanted fugitive fled the state of Texas.

Fountain Inn Police and the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) requested the help of the US Marshals Southern District of Texas, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Patrol, Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending Gallegos-Ramirez.

Officials said Gallegos-Ramirez was taken into custody without incident in Hildago County, in the afternoon of Oct. 21.

