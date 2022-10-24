COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina voters looking for information to cast their ballot early for the November election were greeted by an error message Monday morning.

The South Carolina State Election Commission website crashed Monday morning, the first day of early voting.

Visitors to the site were greeted with an error message, “404 Not Found,” if the page loaded at all.

S.C. voting website crashes within hours on first day of early voting (SCVOTES)

The commission said via social media the issue was being worked on and encouraged anyone with questions about the election to reach out to their local election offices.

The commission also released the following statement:

“The South Carolina Election Commission reports that the scVOTES.gov website is experiencing issues loading webpages amidst a high percentage increase in web traffic. We apologize to those attempting to access the website and are actively working to restore access.

The website issues do not impact voters’ ability to vote early at early voting locations around the state that opened today and do not compromise the integrity of the election in any way.

While this issue has no direct impact on operations at Early Voting Centers, the Election Commission recognizes the importance of the website for voters to find early voting locations and other information. To help voters access this information:

Early Voting Locations are being shared through Twitter and Facebook .

Links for voters to get their sample ballot and check their registration are also being shared through social media. Direct link: https://vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Voter/Login .

Voters can also contact their local election office directly.

‘On behalf of the South Carolina Election Commission, I apologize for the website issues South Carolinians are facing today,’ said Howard Knapp, executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission. ‘Our team is working diligently to ensure website access is restored and the issues do not persist into the future.’”

Monday is the first day of early voting in the 2022 General Election.

For more information about early voting in South Carolina, click here.

