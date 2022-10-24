South Carolina early voting begins: Where you can vote

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina voters can begin casting their ballots in the 2022 General Election starting Monday.

The South Carolina Election Commission said the voting period runs from Oct 24 until Nov. 5. Voters are required to present a valid photo ID.

IDs being accepted include:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicle ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

The commission said locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. but advised voters should check with their area offices in local elections.

Greenville early voting sites:

Travelers Rest Council Chambers, 125 Trailblazer Park (North Greenville Area), Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Greer Tryon Recreation Center, 226 Oakland Ave (North Greenville Area) Greer, SC 29650

Greenville County Square, 301 University Ridge (Central Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29601

Convention Center, 1 Exposition Dr. (Central Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29607

Mauldin Senior Center, 203 Corn Rd (South Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29607

Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 710 S. Fairfield Rd (South Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29605

Simpsonville Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4 Harrison Bridge Rd. (South Greenville Area-population growth) Simpsonville, SC 29681

Spartanburg early voting sites:

Spartanburg County Administration Building – Conference Room 6 366, N. Church St. Spartanburg, SC 29303

Boiling Spring Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Woodruff Library 270 E. Hayne St. Woodruff, SC 29388

You can apply for an absentee ballot until October 28th. Click here for more information on your county’s early voting information.

