Swamp Rabbits fans excited for promising season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a long await return to the ice.

“I just fell in love with the Swamp Rabbit family,” Jim Irvine, Swamp Rabbits fan, said. “Everyone makes you feel so welcomed. It’s a great team. It’s a great environment.”

“Oh we are season ticket holders. We just love the Swamp Rabbits,” Julianna Blake, Swamp Rabbits fan, said. “It’s a great community that comes out here to cheer on these young athletes.”

Fans packed the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the Swamp Rabbits season opener on Saturday, Oct. 22.

“I’ve had my cowbell on my calendar for two months,” Tammy Reuter, Swamp Rabbits fan, said. “So excited to have them back.”

This year, fans are even more excited for the direction of the ECHL franchise. Over the off season, the team was named an affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL.

“I think that’s huge. The Kings are a great franchise in the NHL,” Irvine said. “I think it can only help us grow from here. And so I’m really excited for the future of the team.”

“That makes it exciting because we can watch the NHL as well and look for our players there because we’re pretty excited they might move up.” Reuter said.

Fans are even more confident in the ‘Bits chances of winning the Kelly Cup.

“Oh, every faith. We’re going to do it. Go Bits!” Blake said. “We’re going to do it.”

“Expectations? We’re going to the playoffs and we’re going all the way,” Irvine said. “This is our year. It’s always our year.”

After dropping their season opener, the Swamp Rabbits picked up their first win over the season on Sunday, Oct. 23.

