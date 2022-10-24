Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator’s request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.

Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury’s questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.

Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
LIVE: Merrick Garland hold news conference; 2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law begins
Adam Montgomery, with defense attorneys Caroline Smith, far left, and Paige Pihl-Buckley...
Father arrested in case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say