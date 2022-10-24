Town officials give update on search for chief following resignations

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pacolet town officials said they have received a lot of interest in job openings at the police department following the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers, including the police chief.

Pacolet’s town administrator Patrick Kay said the department has received several resumes from candidates hoping to fill the open interim police chief position. Plans to start scheduling interviews are set for this week.

This comes after the “imminent resignation” of the former chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.

The position of chief will also be posted sometime this week.

Kay said once a permanent chief is hired, the department will begin the process of hiring officers.

