Officials: Macon Co. woman dies in house fire overnight

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office said a woman has died after a fire burned her home early Monday morning.

Officials said Cowee Fire and Rescue crews were called out to the home on Bradley Creek around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the home was fully involved in the fire.

At this time, the woman’s identity has not been released.

Burningtown-Iotla and Franklin Fire and Rescue Departments assisted.

An investigation is underway into the cause and origin of the fire, according to officials.

The Marshal’s Office mentioned over the weekend they also responded to a fire at a motel complex that left 11 people displaced and five brush fires.

