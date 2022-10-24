Workout motivation in colder months

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Health Experts at the YMCA are offering some helpful tips on how you can stay motivated when it comes to working out in the colder months.

They said setting a plan now, can help you stay on track. If you like exercising outdoors but the cold is too much, there are some simple things you can do inside to stay fit.

Wesley Hall is a personal trainer and wellness coach at the YMCA. He said, “a lot of people have two-story homes. If you are an outdoor jogger or walker, turn your steps inside your house to your trail. So if you come to the gym we have a machine called a stair climber so pretty much what you’re going to be doing just at your house. Watch what your heart rate does and take a break for 30 to 60 seconds and then do it again.”

He said the ideal workout is twenty minutes of cardio three days a week.

Hall said you can also find healthier ways to make some of your favorite holiday foods. That way he said you can enjoy them minus all the calories.

