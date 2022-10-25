90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN College GameDay

@ClemsonTigers
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay.

On Oct. 1, College GameDay traveled to Clemson for the football game against the NC State Wolfpack.

Joan Hutto, a resident of the Evelan of Clemson retirement community, got to cheer on the Tigers for her first GameDay in 90 years.

The 90-year-old said she had been to several Clemson ball games over the years but never got to experience the College GameDay experience.

Hutto mentioned she had no idea there would be so many people on Bowman Field.

Clemson defeated the Wolfpack 30 to 20.

“Her team spirit and enthusiasm surely helped her team secure the win,” said Hazel Miller, Community Relations Manager at Evelan of Clemson.

