Candidate for Georgia Governor: Shane Hazel

Shane Hazel, Libertarian candidate for Georgia Governor.
Shane Hazel, Libertarian candidate for Georgia Governor.(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shane Hazel is a Libertarian running for Governor of Georgia.

Hazel is a Marine living in Cherokee County, GA. He said as Governor he would “commit to nullifying as many laws as possible.”

He supports legalizing cannabis, repealing as many gun laws as possible, nullifying all state and federal health mandates and abolishing income tax.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ryan Graham, Libertarian candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, participate in the...
Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Ryan Graham
Georgia lieutenant governor candidate Charlie Bailey participates in a democratic primary...
Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Charlie Bailey
Sen. Burt Jones (R) District 25
Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Candidate for Georgia Governor: Stacey Abrams