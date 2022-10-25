Candidate for Georgia Governor: Shane Hazel

Shane Hazel is a Libertarian running for Governor of Georgia.

Hazel is a Marine living in Cherokee County, GA. He said as Governor he would “commit to nullifying as many laws as possible.”

He supports legalizing cannabis, repealing as many gun laws as possible, nullifying all state and federal health mandates and abolishing income tax.

