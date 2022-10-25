Candidate for Georgia Governor: Stacey Abrams

FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams announced housing proposals on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 that she says will improve affordability, reduce homelessness, and make it easier for longtime residents to remain in gentrifying neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Stacey Abrams is a Democrat running for Governor of Georgia.

For a decade, Abrams represented District 89 in Georgia’s House of Representatives. She served as House minority leader from 2011 until she resigned in 2017 to run for Governor.

She earned a legal degree from Yale University Law School and worked as a deputy city attorney for Atlanta.

Abrams narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the 2018 midterm election by approximately one percent of the vote. She has called Kemp a “far-right extremist.”

She supports expanding Medicaid, offering free technical college and tackling the affordable housing crisis. She said she will work to repeal Kemp’s six-week abortion ban and legislation restricting voting rights.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

