Candidate for Georgia Governor: Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams is a Democrat running for Governor of Georgia.

For a decade, Abrams represented District 89 in Georgia’s House of Representatives. She served as House minority leader from 2011 until she resigned in 2017 to run for Governor.

She earned a legal degree from Yale University Law School and worked as a deputy city attorney for Atlanta.

Abrams narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the 2018 midterm election by approximately one percent of the vote. She has called Kemp a “far-right extremist.”

She supports expanding Medicaid, offering free technical college and tackling the affordable housing crisis. She said she will work to repeal Kemp’s six-week abortion ban and legislation restricting voting rights.

