Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Burt Jones is a Republican running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.

Jones represents District 25 in the Georgia State Senate and has held the office since January 2013. He is a small business owner.

He supports eliminating the state income tax, increasing funding for first responders, increasing election security, and pushing for a border wall. He also wants to ban critical race theory in schools and prioritize school choice.

