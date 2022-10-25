Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones

Burt Jones is a Republican running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.

Jones represents District 25 in the Georgia State Senate and has held the office since January 2013. He is a small business owner.

He supports eliminating the state income tax, increasing funding for first responders, increasing election security, and pushing for a border wall. He also wants to ban critical race theory in schools and prioritize school choice.

