Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Charlie Bailey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Charlie Bailey is a Democrat running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.
Bailey is an attorney and former senior assistant district attorney.
His campaign is focused on expanding affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug prices, increasing teacher pay and fully funding public schools.
