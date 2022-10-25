Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Charlie Bailey

Georgia lieutenant governor candidate Charlie Bailey participates in a democratic primary...
Georgia lieutenant governor candidate Charlie Bailey participates in a democratic primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams has endorsed Bailey in a June 21, 2022 runoff for the office. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Charlie Bailey is a Democrat running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.

Bailey is an attorney and former senior assistant district attorney.

His campaign is focused on expanding affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug prices, increasing teacher pay and fully funding public schools.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

