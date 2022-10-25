Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Ryan Graham

Ryan Graham, Libertarian candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, participate in the...
Ryan Graham, Libertarian candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, participate in the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series with Republican State Sen. Burt Jones and Democrat Charlie Bailey, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (Dustin Chambers/Pool Photo via AP)(DUSTIN CHAMBERS | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Graham is a Libertarian running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.

Graham is a native of Athens, GA.

He supports legalizing cannabis, ending civil asset forfeiture, and criminal justice reform. He believes the state should return to using hand-marked paper ballots and implement instant runoff voting.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

