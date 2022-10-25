Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Ryan Graham
Ryan Graham is a Libertarian running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.
Graham is a native of Athens, GA.
He supports legalizing cannabis, ending civil asset forfeiture, and criminal justice reform. He believes the state should return to using hand-marked paper ballots and implement instant runoff voting.
