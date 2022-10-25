Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Bee Nguyen

Bee Nguyen is a Democrat running for Secretary of State for Georgia.

Nguyen was elected to represent Georgia’s House District 89, a seat formerly held by Stacey Abrams. She has been endorsed by Abrams.

She has been outspoken against incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, opposing his stance on voting regulations and abortion restrictions.

Nguyen supports investing in training for local election boards, removing barriers for small business owners and strengthening consumer protections.

