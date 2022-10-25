Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Bee Nguyen

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen poses for a portrait at the capitol on Nov. 16, 2021, in...
Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen poses for a portrait at the capitol on Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams has endorsed Nguyen in a June 21, 2022 runoff for labor commissioner. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bee Nguyen is a Democrat running for Secretary of State for Georgia.

Nguyen was elected to represent Georgia’s House District 89, a seat formerly held by Stacey Abrams. She has been endorsed by Abrams.

She has been outspoken against incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, opposing his stance on voting regulations and abortion restrictions.

Nguyen supports investing in training for local election boards, removing barriers for small business owners and strengthening consumer protections.

Click here to read more about the campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Libertarian candidate for Georgia Governor Ted Metz waves to supporters as Republican Brian...
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger
Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver speaks at a U.S. Senate debate with U.S. Sen. Raphael...
Candidate for U.S Senate (L-GA): Chase Oliver
Mike Ford
Candidate for U.S House District 9 (D-GA): Mike Ford