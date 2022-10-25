Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger

Brad Raffensperger is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State for Georgia.

Raffensberger is a structural engineer who has held the office since 2019. He previously represented District 50 in Georgia’s House of Representatives.

He helped implement modern voting machines across Georgia.

When Donald Trump questioned the integrity of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Raffensperger said his system was proven accurate after an audit and two recounts.

Raffensperger’s campaign touts that voter registration and participation have grown under his tenure

