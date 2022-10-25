Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Oct. 25, 2022
Ted Metz is a Libertarian running for Secretary of State for Georgia.

Metz is a Navy veteran and activist who previously worked in insurance. He previously ran against Republican Brian Kemp for Governor.

He supports restoring hand-marked paper ballots and stricter penalties for voter fraud. He opposes electronic voting systems and ballot drop boxes.

Click here to read more about the campaign.

