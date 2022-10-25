Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ted Metz is a Libertarian running for Secretary of State for Georgia.
Metz is a Navy veteran and activist who previously worked in insurance. He previously ran against Republican Brian Kemp for Governor.
He supports restoring hand-marked paper ballots and stricter penalties for voter fraud. He opposes electronic voting systems and ballot drop boxes.
Click here to read more about the campaign.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.