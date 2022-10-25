Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (L-NC): David Coatney

David Coatney, candidate for U.S House District 11 (L-NC)
(Provided by campaign)
David Coatney is a Libertarian candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Coatney owns a marketing agency in Fletcher, NC.

He supports affordable healthcare, immigration reform, decriminalizing drugs, and limiting government restrictions on reproductive rights, the Second Amendment and education.

