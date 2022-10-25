Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-NC): Kyle Parrish

Kyle Parrish, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-NC)
Kyle Parrish, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-NC)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Parrish is a Democrat running for North Carolina’s U.S. House District 5 seat.

Parrish is a first-time candidate who works in information technology. He is running to oppose incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx because he says citizens of his district deserve better representation in Congress.

He supports access to affordable broadband, accessible healthcare, funding for schools, and affordable housing.

Read more about the candidate here.

