Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-NC): Kyle Parrish

Kyle Parrish is a Democrat running for North Carolina’s U.S. House District 5 seat.

Parrish is a first-time candidate who works in information technology. He is running to oppose incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx because he says citizens of his district deserve better representation in Congress.

He supports access to affordable broadband, accessible healthcare, funding for schools, and affordable housing.

