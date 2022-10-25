Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (G-SC): Larry Gaither

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Larry Gaither is a Green Party candidate running for South Carolina’s U.S. House District 5 seat.

Gaither says he supports social justice, grassroots democracy, ecological wisdom and nonviolence.

He opposes incumbent Republican Ralph Norman, citing federal assistance bills Norman opposed in congress.

Read more about the candidate here.

