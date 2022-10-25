Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (G-SC): Larry Gaither
Larry Gaither is a Green Party candidate running for South Carolina’s U.S. House District 5 seat.
Gaither says he supports social justice, grassroots democracy, ecological wisdom and nonviolence.
He opposes incumbent Republican Ralph Norman, citing federal assistance bills Norman opposed in congress.
