Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (R-SC): Ralph Norman

Ralph Norman is a Republican running for re-election for South Carolina’s U.S. House District 5 seat.

Norman assumed office in June 2017 after a special election to replace Mick Mulvaney. He previously served as the state representative for District 48 from 2004 to 2006 and 2008 to 2017.

In the 2021-2022 legislative session, Norman sponsored bills to uphold religious freedom over government mandates, to prevent federal funds from being used for abortion travel expenses, a bill to allow states to observe Daylight Saving Time year-round, and a bill supporting the reopening of the Capitol to the American people.

