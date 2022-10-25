City of Greenville prepares rink for upcoming opening of Ice on Main

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that crews have started preparing the rink for the upcoming opening of Ice on Main.

Officials gave an update on the process and shared pictures on Facebook.

The yearly attraction in downtown Greenville is expected to open on November 11. For more information on Ice on Main, you can visit United Community Bank Ice on Main.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.