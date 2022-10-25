Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Sherman was spotted driving recklessly on Highway 187 which led deputies to stop the car and begin their search.

Upon investigation, they say they found two men inside the car with over 29 grams of crystal meth and a silver pistol wrapped up inside a hoodie.

